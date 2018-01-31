Pizza is a better breakfast than most cereals, nutritionist claims

Looking to start your day off with a nutritious meal? Forget Cheerios. Instead, reach for a slice of pizza, says one dietitian.

On Monday, blogger and dietitian Chelsey Amer caused a stir when she told the Chicago Tribune that a greasy slice of pizza is healthier than a bowl of cereal with milk.

“You may be surprised to find out that an average slice of pizza and a bowl of cereal with whole milk contain nearly the same amount of calories,” Amer said. “However, pizza packs a much larger protein punch, which will keep you full and boost satiety throughout the morning.”

She acknowledges that pizza isn’t necessarily a health food, but maintains that it’s a more balanced meal than a typical bowl of sugar flakes.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.