Plane crashes with 2 on board east of St. Augustine inlet, Coast Guard says

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. - A single-engine plane with two people on board crashed in the water near Ponte Vedra Beach on Thursday morning, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
A Piper PA-46 aircraft went down around 9:45 a.m. Thursday, the FAA said.
Several agencies responded after the U.S. Coast Guard received word of the crash about 2 miles east of St. Augustine inlet.
The Coast Guard said the aircraft was headed to New Jersey from Orlando.
According to the Coast Guard, assisting in the response are:
- Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew
- Coast Guard Air Station Miami MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew
- Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircraft crew
- Coast Guard Station Mayport 45-foot Response Boat – Medium crew
- U.S. Navy assets
- U.S. Customs and Border Protection
- St. John's and St. Augustine Fire & Rescue
The FAA will investigate and the National Transportation Safety Board will determine the probable cause of the accident.
News4Jax has a crew at the scene. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.
