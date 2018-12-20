Plane crashes with 2 on board east of St. Augustine inlet, Coast Guard says

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. - A single-engine plane with two people on board crashed in the water near Ponte Vedra Beach on Thursday morning, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

A Piper PA-46 aircraft went down around 9:45 a.m. Thursday, the FAA said.

Several agencies responded after the U.S. Coast Guard received word of the crash about 2 miles east of St. Augustine inlet.

The Coast Guard said the aircraft was headed to New Jersey from Orlando.

According to the Coast Guard, assisting in the response are:

Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew

Coast Guard Air Station Miami MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew

Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircraft crew

Coast Guard Station Mayport 45-foot Response Boat – Medium crew

U.S. Navy assets

U.S. Customs and Border Protection

St. John's and St. Augustine Fire & Rescue

The FAA will investigate and the National Transportation Safety Board will determine the probable cause of the accident.

