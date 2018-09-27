Float plan makes hard landing at Jax Executive at Craig Airport

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A single-engine plane on approach to Jacksonville Executive at Craig Airport Thursday morning made a rough landing and one landing strut collapsed, according to the Jacksonville Aviation Authority.

The pilot of the float plane -- which has both pontoons and wheels -- had reported engine before landing, according to the JAA. Upon landing, the plane's left landing strut collapsed.

The pilot was not hurt, but the plane was stuck with one wing on the ground near the end of the runway for some time, restricting air traffic at the airport through the middle of the day. Jacksonville Fire Rescue personnel were called, but there was no fire or other emergency.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.