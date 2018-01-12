Police: Jacksonville teen stabs sleeping parents

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two days after a man and woman were stabbed as they slept, Jacksonville police have charged their 16-year-old son, Raylan Wagner, with two counts of aggravated battery.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said the victims were stabbed in the head and neck areas with a knife. Both victims fought the suspect, who fled the scene.

Wagner was found near the family's Oakleaf-area apartment. Police said he confessed to the incident.

Wagner's attorney said the parents were not badly injured and they are very concerned for their son, a student at Paxon School for Advanced Studies.

