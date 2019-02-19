Police: 2 minors attempt to rob juvenile with gun in St. Augustine park

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Two juveniles were charged with attempted robbery with a firearm after a physical altercation broke out between four juveniles who police said attempted to rob an underage victim Sunday evening at Project Swing Park in downtown St. Augustine.

According to a St. Augustine Police Department report, the juvenile victim was approached by the four young males who attempted to dig into his pockets without his consent.

A witness said she was with friends when she heard someone yell, “Gun,” and saw the victim pull a gun from his waistband and pointed it at another male threatening to shoot, police said.

According to the report, as police arrived at the scene, multiple juveniles ran out of the park but were later caught and brought to the St. Augustine Police Department for questioning.

