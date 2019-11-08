Police ask for help to identify child found wandering in Jacksonville

Child possibly named "Kendrick" found wandering near Atlantic Boulevard. Police ask for help to find his parents.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is working to identify a boy who was found wandering in the area of 1200 Atlantic Boulevard. They're asking for the public's help.

Police say the boy's name might be Kendrick, and he is possibly 4 years old. JSO Officer C. Meyer said in a news release they don't have any leads on who the boy's parents might be.

Anyone who has information on the identity of the child or his parents are asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.