Police arrest Jacksonville teacher accused of sexting minors

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville middle school teacher is accused of exchanging sordid photos with minors while posing as a 15-year-old boy.

Kristopher Beckstrom, a Landon Middle School music teacher, was arrested Wednesday "for sending and soliciting sexually-explicit photos to and from minors across the country," the Sheriff's Office said.

Beckstrom was booked into the Duval County jail on felony charges of producing and promoting the sexual performance by a minor and transmission of harmful material to minors, jail logs show.

The 42-year-old, who was recognized as the school's 2016 Teacher of the Year, went by the name "erikb20172018" on Instagram and Snapchat, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Investigators suspect the teacher targeted former students as well as total strangers on the internet. Anyone with information that could help police is asked to call (904) 630-0500.

