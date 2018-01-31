Police ID mother shot in face in Northwest Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police have identified a 41-year-old mother who was shot multiple times Tuesday, including at least once in the face, outside a home in Northwest Jacksonville.

Veta Muller remained in critical condition at last check.

Officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert a 12:45 p.m. near Grothe Street and Myrtle Avenue found Muller on the porch of a home, according to the Sheriff's Office. Five shell casings were found on the ground.

Sgt. Nick Butler said Muller was rushed to UF Health Jacksonville with life-threatening injuries.

Butler said investigators do not yet have any concrete information on the shooter.

"We had some preliminary information on some vehicles" Butler said. "We don’t know if they were accurate at this point, so we have to gather further information before we put that out.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

