Police ID woman found dead after port-a-potty fire

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A woman whose remains were found after a port-a-potty fire in St. Augustine has been identified, the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said.

Police said Denise Victoria McQuaig, 62, lived in St. Augustine.

Investigators said that after interviewing people who knew her, sifting through evidence at the scene and considering the autopsy findings, they do not suspect foul play in McQuaig's death.

On Saturday morning, St. Johns Fire Rescue responded to a fire on Horseshoe Road after Chris Gouge called 911. He said he heard a loud boom and then saw flames.

After the port-a-potty was put out, firefighters found what were eventually identified as McQuaig's remains as they searched the rubble, the Sheriff's Office said.

The fire marshal responded to the scene and is investigating the cause of the fire.

The official cause of death is pending the return of toxicology results to the Medical Examiner’s Office. The investigation is continuing.

