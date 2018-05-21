Police ID body found on Moncrief Road as 16-year-old

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police have identified the person found dead Sunday afternoon on Moncrief Road near the Ribault River as 16-year-old Marquette Clark.

His body was found just after 3 p.m. by officers responding to a report of a man shot on Moncrief at Ken Knight Drive, which is located by the Washington Heights Apartments. Police closed Moncrief in both directions for several hours while homicide detectives and crime scene investigators worked at the scene.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has not confirmed the cause of death, saying that was up to the Medical Examiner's Office. Police had no information about who killed Clark, but called it an active murder investigation.

Residents in the area didn't know the victim, but did say the shooting may have happened during an attempted robbery.

Police said Clark's last known address was on Rhode Island Drive, less than a half-mile away on the other side of the Ribault River.

Anyone with information about Clark's death is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

According to News4Jax records, this is the 40th homicide of 2018.

