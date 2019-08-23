Man in 50s shot, killed in home invasion off Lem Turner

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An invasion of a home on Grand Street just off Lem Turner Road on Friday afternoon resulted in the death of a homeowner, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

A homicide detective said a man in his mid-50s was shot at least once and died at the scene. He said someone in the area called 911 about 3:45 p.m.

Police said it was too early to say if there were signs of forced entry or how many shots were fired. Detectives were in the process of interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

