Police investigate Glynn County murder after hunters find body

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. - A 22-year-old Brantley County man was found shot to death Saturday morning in Glynn county, deputies said.

Hunters discovered the body of Corey Proctor seated in the driver's seat of a green Dodge Stratus and alerted authorities about 7:15 a.m. Saturday, police said.

The Glynn County Police Department is investigating the murder, which was reported on the north end of Golden Isles Parkway, where the road ends north of Georgia 99.

It's believed Proctor died late Friday night or early Saturday morning. An autopsy will be conducted at the Georgia Bureau of Investigations crime lab in Savannah.

Police are asking anyone with information on the murder or who might have seen Proctor or the Stratus sometime overnight to call the silent witness line at 912-264-1333.

