Police investigate New Town double shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two men were shot early Saturday morning in the New Town area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
Officers responded to Broadway Avenue and Acorn Street at around 4:45 a.m.
JSO said the men were shot while inside a car at the intersection.
Both men were taken of UF Health where their condition is listed as stable.
Police said they don't have a description of the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call JSO or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.
