Police investigate New Town double shooting

Police investigate double shooting in New Town.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two men were shot early Saturday morning in the New Town area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Officers responded to Broadway Avenue and Acorn Street at around 4:45 a.m.

JSO said the men were shot while inside a car at the intersection.

Both men were taken of UF Health where their condition is listed as stable.

Police said they don't have a description of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call JSO or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.



