Police: Man's body found at Boat House Apartments in Arlington

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police officers were sent to an Arlington apartment complex Wednesday afternoon to investigate a death, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
According to investigators, police were sent to the Boat House Apartments on Century 21 Drive around 12:15 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man in his 50's dead in his apartment.
Police have not determined the cause of the man's death. His name was not immediately released.
