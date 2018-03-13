Police investigating death in Duclay neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was found Tuesday morning shot to death in his car on Townsend Road, just off Blanding Boulevard in the Duclay neighborhood.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, officers were called to the parking lot of the Sherwin-Williams store where the body was found in a vehicle.

At 7:45 a.m., homicide detectives were dispatched to take over the investigation from patrol officers.

News4Jax has a crew at the scene gathering more information.

