Man shot, killed in Jacksonville's New Town neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was rushed to the hospital and later died after he was shot Friday night in the New Town neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Around 9 p.m., police were sent to the scene on West 1st Street near the intersection of Rushing Street, which is in between Kings Road and Beaver Street.

According to Sgt. M. Musser with JSO, a 41-year-old man was found inside a car with at least one gunshot wound. There was no one else inside the car when investigators arrived.

It's unclear what led to the shooting and Musser did not have a description of the shooter. The man who died, Musser said, did not live in the area and his identity was not released.

Anyone with information that can help police can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-866-845-TIPS.

