Police investigate possible abduction in Arlington

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for help to gather more information about a possible abduction.

Police say a woman, possibly as young as 15 years old, may have been abducted in the Arlington area late Thursday night. They were dispatched to Monument and Lee roads when someone called to report they saw a woman trying to escape a car at the intersection.

According to the witness, as the woman was trying to get out of the car, the driver pulled her back in, causing her to lose one of her Nike slides in the intersection.

JSO described the women a Hispanic female, aged somewhere between 15-20, with long black hair and wearing a white dress with a print on it.

The vehicle was a blue, newer model, Honda four-door sedan. It was last seen traveling southbound on Monument Road.

All efforts to locate the car and the potential victim have been unsuccessful.

Due to the reported circumstances, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is trying to identify the two to make sure the potential victim is safe. Anyone with information on this possible abduction is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

