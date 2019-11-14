Police: Elderly man shot outside Brentwood gas station

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An elderly man was shot outside of a Brentwood gas station Wednesday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police said the man was leaving the gas station on Golfair Boulevard when he was robbed and shot. The man was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the shooter took the man's belongings, then fled on foot in an unknown direction. They did not have a good description of the gunman.

Investigators believe there is a working surveillance system inside of the gas station.

If you have any information about this shooting, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

