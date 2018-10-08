Police-involved shooting ends with one dead in Lawtey

STARKE, Fla. - The Bradford County Sheriff's Office said it was involved in an officer-involved shooting Sunday morning.

The Sheriff's Office said it responded to a home on NW 216th Street in Lawtey about a call reporting a man who was not taking his medication had become aggressive and gone to his shed, where there is a firearm.

Upon arrival, the Sheriff's Office said Anthony Lee Hodges, 39, came out of the shed firing shots at deputies from a rifle. Deputies retreated behind a school bus that was on the property because a woman who lives at the home is a bus driver and is able to take the vehicle home. Hodges continued firing shots and deputies returned fire, hitting the man, according to the sheriff's office. Paramedics arrived and transported Hodges to a hospital, where he died.

"I spoke with the family at length upon my arrival, I know them well. My mother was a bus driver for 40 years. One of the ladies who lives here is a bud driver. I know them well. They're heartbroken, they're sad. The first thing they said was 'We're glad none of the deputies were hurt,'" said Sheriff Gordon Smith.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has taken over the investigation.

