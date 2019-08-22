Police: Jacksonville man shoots intruder found inside home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville man shot an armed intruder Thursday after coming home to find a stranger waiting inside, authorities said.

The shooting happened sometime before noon at a home on Oleander Street in the city’s Fairfax neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The unnamed homeowner told investigators he had just gotten home when he saw a woman he did not recognize inside his residence carrying one of his rifles.

Police detained the homeowner and the woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

