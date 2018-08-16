Police: Man arrested in rental car, bank fraud scheme

JACKSONSVILLE - A man was arrested Thursday in connection with a rental car and bank fraud scheme that spanned Florida and Georgia, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

George Christopher Jackson, 34, is charged with 12 counts of bank fraud, one count of schemes to defraud and one count of grand theft.

According to his arrest report, Jackson has been the subject of an investigation by the North Florida Financial Crimes Task Force since April for allegedly recruiting individuals in Jacksonville to open bank accounts with VyStar Credit Unions; obtain Savings Secured Visa cards, which act as a line of credit backed by VyStar Credit Union; and then rent luxury cars using the Savings Secured Visa cards, knowing that the cars would not be returned to the rental agency.

The vehicles were then transported to Atlanta to be sold or leased, according to investigators.

The reported fraud loss to date is approximately $1.35 million, police said.

Jackson was booked into the Duval County jail, where he was being held on $1.7 million bond as of Wednesday, online jail records show.

