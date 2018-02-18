Mandarin intersection to stay closed all day after fatal crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man died after his vehicle crashed into a pole at a Mandarin intersection early Sunday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Traffic homicide detectives said the driver was ejected from his vehicle about 3:10 a.m. on San Jose Boulevard at Old St. Augustine Road. He died at the scene. Police have not released his name.

The mangled vehicle has been towed away, but the northbound lanes of San Jose and all of Old St. Augustine Road remained closed at the intersection. At 8:20 a.m., police announced the lanes would remain closed the rest of the day to allow crews to repair damage caused by the crash.

Northbound traffic is being turned back south to I-295 to take I-95. Northbound drivers can also take Hartley/Hood Road to Philips Highway. Drivers trying to reach Old St. Augustine Road south of San Jose are being detoured onto Kori Road.

The owner of Mandarin Sea Life and Chrome it Cycles, Janet Davis, told News4Jax the crash isn’t the first time someone died right outside her business. She said people speed though the area all the time – sometimes cutting directly through her property.

“It’s an ongoing problem with this intersection,” Davis said. “It is frustrating and it’s unfortunate because I think some of it can be avoided.”

Franky Brown, who works across the street at Bubbles Car Wash, said he pays extra-close attention riding his bike to work because the road has proven to be dangerous in the past.

“It is kind of a little deadly to be honest with you,” Brown said. “I pay attention for the drivers and myself because most people don’t pay attention. They be on those phones.”

Davis and Brown are asking drivers to slow down and keep their eyes on the road -- small reminders that could prevent big tragedies.

