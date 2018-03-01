Police: Man threatens to 'shoot up' 12 Duval County schools over 'respect'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 21-year-old Jacksonville man was arrested Wednesday and charged with making threats in two separate cases involving Duval County schools.

According to police, Jamare Terrell Campbell, a former Ribault student, posted a message on social media last week threatening to “shoot up” a dozen Jacksonville high schools and middle schools “just to get me (sic) respect back.”

The message came less than a week after a gunman opened fire at a high school in South Florida, killing 17 students and adults.

According to the arrest report, the message also said, “Y'all bullies turn me into a demon.”

A Facebook friend who knew Campbell as “Terrell Taylor” spotted the message and alerted authorities, who investigated the post and tied it back to Campbell through other messages and Facebook live posts, police said.

Before detectives met with Campbell and arrested him, he spoke by phone with Lee High Assistant Principal Robert Hudson and apologized for the threats, according to police.

During the investigation, detectives realized Campbell was connected to an August case of threats being made to “shoot everybody” at Raines High School, police said.

He was charged in both incidents.

He's facing two counts of making written threats to kill or do harm and two counts of making a false bomb report.

Campbell is being held without bond in the Duval County Jail.

