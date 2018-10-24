Police release 2nd photo of car wanted after mass shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police on Wednesday released another photo of a car recorded by a surveillance camera the area of Sunday's mass shooting on Jacksonville's Eastside.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office described the sedan in the photo as a second vehicle being sought in connection with the drive-by shooting just after noon on A. Phillip Randolph Boulevard that injured six people, three of them critically. It looks very similar to the car police sent out Monday connected with the shooting.

The shooting took place less than an hour before kickoff of the Jaguars-Texans game at TIAA Bank Field, which is less than a half-mile away. Police have not identified the victims, but Jaguars fans and people leaving a church across the street were walking in the area when witnesses said dozens of shots rang out.

A Crime Stoppers reward up to $3,000 for information leading to the arrest of the gunman who fired the shots. Anyone with information is asked call 866-845-TIPS. People can also call the JSO at 904-630-0500 with tips about the shooting.

