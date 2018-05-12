Police release photo of car driven by possible murderer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office released a photo of a suspected car used in the shooting death of Jonathan Michael Rivera.

Police responded to Westland Oaks Drive on May 9. Rivera was found unresponsive in his car, He died at the scene.

The vehicle shown above is believed to be the one driven by or occupied by the suspect in the murder.

If you have any information about the vehicle or driver you are asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500.

To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

