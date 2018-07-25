Police investigate shooting, possible robbery at Arlington gas station

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A person shot Wednesday morning at a gas station at the corner of the Arlington Expressway and Arlington Road was rushed to a hospital.

Jacksonville police confirm they responded to a shooting victim at the BP station Witnesses believe he was shot during a robbery.

"I'm really shocked that someone would do this. Everybody knows him. He's cool with everybody," Larry Douglas said. "It must of been somebody who didn't live here or doesn't know him, you know what I mean?"

Police have not yet provided any details about what happened or the extent of the victim's injuries. This article will be updated throughout the afternoon as more information becomes available.

