Police: Man stabbed outside NW Jacksonville bank fires shots at attacker

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police are investigating a violent incident Thursday morning in the parking lot of the Bank of American on Moncrief Road, near Edgewood Avenue

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said when a man pulled in front of the bank at 11:18 a.m., two men approached and began stabbing him. He told officers he grabbed a gun and fired shots at his attackers. It's not known if either of them was hit.

The victim was taken to UF Health Jacksonville. His condition was not known.

Police said the two men in the attacker ran off. Witnesses said one of the attackers got into an older black Toyota pickup truck and took off.

The 911 call reported shots fired at the bank, but there's no blood evidence or any indication anyone was struck by the bullets. Police said the bank was never threatened or robbed.

