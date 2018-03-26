Police search for Jacksonville mom, 5 kids; Have you seen them?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for five children whose mother is at the center of a Jacksonville police investigation, authorities said Monday.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, investigators are looking for King Brody, Kyliah Holloway, Dwayne Felder, Lashaun Felder and Ariana Felder. All five children were last seen near Merrill Road and Hartsfield Road in the Arlington area. They may be with 29-year-old Kimber Clark.

A witness, who shares a last name with one of the children but is not the child's father, told officers that he met up with Clark in the parking lot of a Walmart Neighborhood Market on Merrill Road about 11 p.m. Sunday. He said Clark told him she recently became homeless and described her as "depressed and suicidal."

He said Clark, who was driving a 2007 black Toyota pick-up, opened a beer and started drinking. He said her oldest daughter was in the passenger seat, but he wasn't sure if her four other children were in the truck. The man told police that he made Clark pour out the beer and urged her to seek help.

According to a police incident report, Clark refused efforts to get help. "DCF will not help me with the kids and they will be better off without me. I am just going to kill myself," Clark stated, according to the witness account.

The man said he immediately called police, noting that Clark drove away once she realized what he was doing. He said he followed her until he lost sight of her when she turned on Dalehurst Drive.

Police said they are "not looking for any truck," saying "we know she is not with that truck."

Anyone who has seen Clark or the five children recently is asked to call police at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000, if your tip leads to an arrest, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

The Sheriff's Office said Clark and the children could be anywhere.

MISSING - Please RT - Kimber Clark and five children. 29 years old, 5’5”, 150 pounds. If you have seen Kimber Clark or these children recently call police immediately. Could be anywhere. pic.twitter.com/ag0Ayj8MEa — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) March 26, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.