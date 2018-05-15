Police search for missing woman in danger

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help in finding a woman who disappeared.

Kourtney Leino, 23, may be in danger. She might have been abducted by Matthew Dalton, 23, who also goes by Rice Chapman, according to JSO.

Leino is described as being 5'1", weighing 110-pounds with red hair and green eyes.

JSO did not say where Leino was last seen.

Police say the two could be driving a white, two-door Nissan Altima with the Florida tag HLHK17. The two might be in Jacksonville, North Carolina or Virginia.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office or Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.