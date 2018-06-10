Police search for person who shot transgender woman

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police are looking for the person who shot a transgender woman Friday.

Sources have confirmed the person shot is transgender. This makes the second transgender person shot in a week and the third since February.

Friday's shooting happened on West 29th Street near North Lee Street, off Golfair Boulevard.

Anthony Ansley, who lives near West 29th Street, said the area is a war zone, with bullets flying often.

"It just needs to stop. It's every day, all day, ongoing," Ansley said.

In February, Celine Walker, was shot and killed at the Extended Stay America near the Town Center.

Last Friday, Antasha English was shot and killed on Ella Street near a vacant home.

On Friday, police gave News4Jax the identity of the person shot, but we are withholding it for safety reasons.

Paige Mahogany is the organization leader for the Transgender Awareness Project, an organization geared toward helping transgender people transition. She said the recent targeting of transgender people is scary.

"Everywhere I go, I watch my surroundings and I'm aware that I may not make it home safe," Mahogany said. "I tend to go places where I know where I'm going and where I've been."

Police have not arrested anyone in connection with the latest shooting on 29th Street. Anyone who knows what happened can call Crimestoppers and remain anonymous at 866-845-TIPS.

