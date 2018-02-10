Police searching for 3 missing children

NICEVILLE, Fla. - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is searching for three children who were reported missing Saturday.

A missing child alert was issued for 8-year-old Kegan Houde, 6-year-old Matteho Houde and 5-year-old Kasandra Houde.

The children were last seen near the corner of Cape Lane and Everglade Drive and may be in the Fort Walton Beach area, police said.

Authorities said the children may be in the company of 34-year-old Gregory Houde. Police said they may be traveling in a blue 2003 Chevrolet TrailBlazer with Florida tag #JAGD93, or a pickup of unknown make and model.

Anyone with information about the children's whereabouts is asked to call the Niceville Police Department at 850-279-4030 or 1-888-FL MISSING.

