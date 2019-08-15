Police: Teen pointed gun at school bus over $20 debt

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 15-year-old accused of pointing a gun at a school bus over a $20 debt is facing a felony charge, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The teen, later identified as Kenyon Getzen, was taken into custody Wednesday after police said he pointed a handgun at a bus near a school bus stop at the intersection of San Juan and Lane avenues on the Westside. He did not pull the trigger and no one was injured.

Nine students and two adults were on the bus at the time.

When police interviewed the students, one of them said "his people" owed Getzen $20 and that Getzen had come to him at the bus stop to collect the money. He said he leaned out of the bus window and told Getzen to "just chill" and that he would get him the money, according to the arrest report.

Police said Getzen got into a burgundy Jeep that drove away and was found a short time later. Police said the vehicle Getzen was found in had been reported stolen.

No weapon was recovered by the Sheriff's Office.

Getzen was charged with aggravated assault without intent to kill, which is a third-degree felony.

Officers told the bus driver to pull over on Normandy Boulevard just east of I-295 and the students' parents were called to come pick them up.

