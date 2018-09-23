Police warn parents after drugs found disguised as lollipops, candy cartoon characters

HAPEVILLE, Ga. - Georgia police have a warning for parents after a recent bust found drugs disguised as colorful candy cartoon characters and lollipops.

Police found two firearms (one stolen), cash, suspected marijuana, pills, cannabis pops, and suspected powder cocaine after a drug bust in Hapeville, police said.

The drugs look like Hello Kitty and the minions from “Despicable Me.”

This could be dangerous if found by children.

"Parents, teachers and Coaches please make our young people aware of these dangers," the Hapeville Police Department said.

