'In God We Trust' could be displayed at all Florida public schools

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - With supporters saying the motto is a “foundation” of the state and country, a House panel Tuesday approved a bill that would require the message “In God We Trust” to be displayed at all public schools.

“In God We Trust” is included in state law as Florida’s official motto.

The bill (HB 839), sponsored by Rep. Kimberly Daniels, D-Jacksonville, and Rep. Mel Ponder, R-Destin, would require school boards to adopt rules ensuring that the motto would be displayed in a “conspicuous place” in each school.

“There’s a saying that if the foundation is destroyed, what can we do?” Daniels said before the House PreK-12 Innovation Subcommittee approved the bill.

Sen. Keith Perry, R-Gainesville, has filed an identical bill (SB 1158), but it has not been heard in Senate committees.

News Service of Florida