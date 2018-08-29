@ Me Next Time: Andrew Gillum responds to Trump's Twitter dig

Andrew Gillum and President Trump took to Twitter to express their feelings about Gillum's primary win in the Democratic governor's race.

President Donald Trump hasn't made a secret of his support for Congressman Ron DeSantis to be the next person in the Florida governor's mansion.

DeSantis staked most of his campaign efforts on the president's endorsement, and it earned him an easy victory in the GOP primary.

Trump wasted no time Wednesday morning pointing out DeSantis' rout on Twitter -- and also taking a shot at DeSantis' Democratic opponent in the general election.

Trump accused Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, who won the Democratic primary in a surprise victory over former Congresswoman Gwen Graham, of being a "failed Socialist Mayor."

He claimed Gillum has allowed crime and other issues to "flourish in his city."

"This is not what Florida wants or needs!" Trump tweeted.

Gillum responded almost immediately with a Twitter dig of his own:

What our state and country needs is decency, hope, and leadership. If you agree, join us at https://t.co/fm0ODFFGWU. Also, @ me next time, @realDonaldTrump. https://t.co/59dQy8RLsm — Andrew Gillum (@AndrewGillum) August 29, 2018

We'll see if this is only the beginning of their Twitter clash.

