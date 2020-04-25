14 running for congressional seat Ted Yoho is leaving

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – U.S. Rep. Ted Yoho, the Gainesville Republican who was elected six years ago railing against career politicians, wil retire from Congress and going back to being a full-time veterinarian. His departure from Florida’s 3rd Congressional District provides an opportunity for 10 Republicans, four Democrats and a write-in candidate who all want to fill the seat that represents Alachua, Bradford, Clay, Putnam, Union and part of Marion counties. (See list below)

Yoho is one of only two of Florida’s 27 members of the U.S. House who are not seeking re-election and their decision not to run set off mad scrambles for their GOP-leaning seats. In addition to the 14 candidates qualifying to run for Yoho’s by Friday’s deadline, 13 signed up to run in Congressional District 19 in Southwest Florida, where Francis Rooney is retiring after two terms.

Northeast Florida’s three other congressmen all drew opposition and most will be contested both in their party primary in August and the general election in November.

Map of Northeast Florida's congressional districts (Florida Senate)

Candidates for Northeast Florida congressional seats

3rd District (North Central Florida)

Republicans: Kat Cammack, Ryan Chamberlin, Todd Chase, Bill Engelbrecht, Joe Dallas Millado, Gavin Rollins, Judson Sapp, James St. George, David Theus, Amy Pope Wells

Democrats: Adam Christensen, Phillip Dodds, Tom Wells

Write-in: Ed Silva

4th District (Nassau County and most of Duval and St. Johns counties)

Republicans: Erick Aguilar and John Rutherford (incumbent)

Democrat: Donna Deegan

Write-in: Gary Koniz

5th District (from central Jacksonville west to past Tallahassee)

Democrats: Albert Chester and Al Lawson (incumbent)

Republicans: Gary Adler and Roger Wagoner

6th District (Southern St. Johns County, Flagler and Volusia counties)

Republicans: Michael Waltz (incumbent) Democrats: Clint Curtis and Richard Thripp Write-ins: Alan Grayson and John “Gerry” Nolan

Over the next few months, News4Jax will be in touch with all the candidates on the ballot and produce profiles of each for our Voter’s Guide, online well before early voting begins this summer.