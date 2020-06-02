As GOP rift with Charlotte grows, Curry 'hopeful’ convention could come to Jacksonville

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistribu)

RALEIGH, N.C. – Last week, when President Donald Trump threatened to pull this summer’s Republican National Convention out of Charlotte because it wasn’t reopening its economy fast enough, Jacksonville threw its hat in the ring as an alternative city to host the GOP event.

On Tuesday, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper rejected the party’s request for a full convention in Charlotte and told RNC officials that face masks and social distancing are “a necessity” to hold a convention during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

North Carolina faces an upward trend in its virus cases, with Mecklenburg County -- including Charlotte -- having more cases and deaths than any other county.

“The people of North Carolina do not know what the status of COVID-19 will be in August, so planning for a scaled-down convention with fewer people, social distancing and face coverings is a necessity,” Cooper said in the letter sent on the eve of a Wednesday deadline set by the GOP.

With that response not meeting Trump’s demands, party officials began looking seriously at alternative cities to hold their nominating convention.

The top locations RNC officials are said to be considering: Nashville, Las Vegas, San Antonio, Orlando, Jacksonville and venues in Georgia.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said his team has been in touch with the RNC and, “at first blush, it looks hopeful.”

“My people have been in discussion with them,” Curry told News4Jax on Tuesday. “Look, I was the state chairman of the Republican Party of Florida when there was a convention in Tampa, so I recognize what it takes to put one of those things on. I’m hopeful, but that’s a heavy lift.”

Asked if the area has enough hotel space to accommodate the event given that cruise ships were brought in to accommodate Super Bowl XXXIX in 2005, Curry said that the city is at a disadvantage, but it wouldn’t be impossible.

“Jacksonville knows how to get things done (so) yeah, so it could happen,” Curry said.

Tuesday afternoon, the city released an official statement from the mayor:

“The City of Jacksonville would be honored to host a world-class event like the Republican National Convention. The opportunity to showcase our City to the world while creating an economic impact of over $100,000,000 is one we welcome. This chance for Jacksonville to shine is unparalleled."

What moving the convention could cost Charlotte

North Carolina GOP Chairman Michael Whatley said the convention could generate $200 million for the regional economy and jobs, especially in the hospitality industry and in restaurants and bars.

“This is an economic shot in the arm that we desperately need in North Carolina,” he said.

Two Charlotte restaurant owners said they didn’t expect a huge hit if the RNC moves or is scaled back.

“I feel like it would be a small impact on our business,” Greg Zanitsch, who owns the Fig Tree near the city’s central business district.

When the Democratic national convention was held in Charlotte in 2012, he said an increase in business from visitors was balanced by the fact that his regulars stayed away.

“So, it was pretty much just a normal weekend. We didn’t see a big increase in business because of the convention,” he said.

But Zanitsch did say that he’d been hoping to recoup some pandemic-related losses to an Airbnb lodging rental through RNC visitors.

Patrick Whalen, owner of 5Choice in Charlotte, said he thinks the RNC overall will be good for the city and wants it to come. But, he added: “Whether the RNC was going to be here or not, we would have done fine.”

Whalen, whose restaurant’s windows were smashed during recent protests over George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis police custody, said he thinks the RNC could also bring protesters, but that the city is equipped to deal with them.

“I think most of this has been peaceful and productive, frankly. So my guess is that will probably happen again during the RNC, but hopefully with less violence,” he said.

Associated Press writers Jonathan Drew in Durham, North Carolina, and Tom Foreman Jr. in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, contributed to this report.