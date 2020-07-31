Mason-Dixon: DeSantis’ approval ratings drop amid pandemic, but still high in North Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A poll released Friday by Mason-Dixon Polling and Strategy suggests that Gov. Ron DeSantis’ approval ratings have dropped overall in Florida as reported cases of COVID-19 rise, however, the majority of those polled in North Florida seem to be standing behind the Republican governor.

Specifically in North Florida, 58% of those polled approved of DeSantis’ performance while 37% disapproved. The remaining 5% were not sure how they felt. According to Mason-Dixon, since March 2019, DeSantis’ poll numbers are down 9-points in North Florida.

Statewide, the new poll shows 45% approval of DeSantis’ performance in office, while 49% disapprove and the remaining 6% are undecided. In March 2019, Mason-Dixon says poll numbers showed 62% approval versus 24% disapproval for the governor, while 14% were undecided.

The most recent poll shows DeSantis’ approval numbers among democrats were the biggest fall, declining from 41% to 17%. Among Republicans, the poll shows his approval rating down 11-points, and among Independents, his approval rating is down 17-points.

Among other Florida regions, DeSantis’ approval rating dropped 18-points in Central Florida, 19-points in Tampa Bay, 12-points in Southwest Florida and 23-points in Southeast Florida.

Mason-Dixon said 625 registered Florida voters were interview by telephone statewide for the poll.

Here’s a full look at the poll: