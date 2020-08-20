GOP congressman, mayor attend Trump Victory ‘meet-up’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Fresh off his Republican primary victory, U.S. Rep. John Rutherford met with Duval County GOP Chairman Dean Black and Mayor Lenny Curry on Thursday for a ‘MAGA Meet-Up.'

President Donald Trump’s campaign, Trump Victory, is holding these events featuring party leaders throughout Florida the organization hopes will organize volunteers in local communities. The event was held at the Republican Party of Duval County’s headquarters in a shopping center on St. Johns Bluff Road.

The Duval GOP said the rally was timed specifically ahead of Vice Presiden Joe Biden’s speech Thursday evening on the final night of the Democratic National Convention, which Black called a “terribly boring infomercial.”

Rutherford said the Democrats are talking about what good people Biden and (vice-presidential nominee) Kamala Harris are.

“They may be good people, but they’re bad policy,” Rutherford said.