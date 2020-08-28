78ºF

A look at the gender gap when it comes to voting in presidential elections

Keith Dunlap, Digital Content Team, Graham Media Group

Women wearing masks pose behind a voter registration table in Union Square as the city continues Phase 4 of re-opening following restrictions imposed to slow the spread of coronavirus on August 09, 2020 in New York City. Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld (Getty Images)

Aug. 18 marked the 100-year anniversary of the 19th Amendment being ratified, which changed elections forever.

The 19th Amendment prohibits the state and federal government from denying the right of citizens to vote based on sex -- meaning, women became eligible to vote after previous years of discrimination at the polls.

Since 1980, more women have voted in each presidential election than men, according to Statista.

So, how much of a gap has there been between women and men voters in each presidential election of the century?

Here’s a breakdown by year, according to Statista.

