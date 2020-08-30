Trump 2020 boat parade celebrates Republican National Convention

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A steady stream of boaters lined the St. Johns River on Saturday in a parade to celebrate the Republican National Convention.

The boats featured Trump 2020 flags and other banners as they churned up and down the river from the Hart Bridge to the Fuller Warren Bridge and back.

The party designated viewing areas along both the Northbank and Southbank, urging spectators to also display American flags and other signage.

Both boaters and spectators were encouraged to register their participation on Eventbrite.