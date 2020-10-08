News4Jax hosting only televised debate between Rutherford & Deegan

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4Jax will host the only televised debate between U.S. Rep. John Rutherford and challenger Donna Deegan in the 4th Congressional District race, which covers Nassau and parts of Duval and St. Johns counties.

The race pits Rutherford, a former Jacksonville sheriff who is running for reelection after first taking office in 2017, against Deegan, a former local TV news personality and breast cancer survivor who’s gone on to raise awareness and funding for breast cancer research through her annual marathon.

Want to learn more about the candidates? We’ve compiled biographies and questionnaire responses for both Rutherford and Deegan as part of our Voter’s Guide — check it out.

Here’s what you need to know:

When is the debate?

The debate is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 15 at 8 p.m.

How can I watch?

We’ll carry the debate live on Channel 4 and it will be streamed live on News4Jax.com.

Who’s moderating?

News4Jax Political Anchor Kent Justice is the moderator for this debate.

Where’s it being held?

Channel 4′s studio in the San Marco neighborhood will host the event.

What’s the format?

The details aren’t completely clear, but the candidates may have the chance to ask each other questions during this hour-long debate.