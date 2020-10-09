Trump wants to hold rally in Florida on Saturday

FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump removes his mask as he stands on the Blue Room Balcony upon returning to the White House in Washington, after leaving Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, in Bethesda, Md. Trump announced he tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 2. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump says he wants to try and hold a campaign rally in Florida on Saturday “if we have enough time to put it together.”

He also says he might also hold a campaign rally the following night in Pennsylvania.

Speaking Thursday night on Fox News Channel, Trump mentioned his desire to start holding campaign rallies again just hours after his doctor said that he fully anticipates Trump can make a “safe return to public engagements” on Saturday following his coronavirus diagnosis.

Trump is eager to return to the campaign trail and boost a campaign that is trailing in the national polls, and in most battlegrounds.

Trump says he is expecting to take another COVID-19 test today. That would be one week after he flew to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for a three-day hospitalization for the coronavirus.

It’s not clear where in Florida the President has in mind. He was scheduled to attend a rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford Florida on October 2, but it was canceled after the President announced he tested positive.

President Trump has not been seen outside of the White House since his return from Walter Reed Medical Center. The second presidential debate is scheduled for October 15, but there are doubts the debate will happen.

As of now, the second scheduled debate between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden appears to be canceled.

Trump balked at the Oct. 15 debate after the Commission on Presidential Debates announced Thursday that it would be held virtually because he has the coronavirus. After Trump pulled out, Biden scheduled an ABC town hall in Philadelphia for the same date.