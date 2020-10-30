Campaigning for the 2020 presidency: These photos tell the story

As the election draws nearer and nearer, you might be wondering: What does campaigning look like these days, considering the current circumstances?

President Donald Trump hasn’t been one to shy away from rallies and large gatherings, despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. His opponent, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, has done things a bit differently, as has his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris.

All sorts of familiar faces have been out campaigning for Trump and Biden, as well. Flip through the photos, below, for a peek.

Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a rally on Oct. 26, 2020 in Hibbing, Minnesota. Pence will continue to campaign, despite five members of his staff testing positive for coronavirus. (2020 Getty Images)

From left, Charlie, Zacch and Chris Reed wait in warming tents for Vice President Mike Pence to arrive at the Range Regional Airport on Oct. 26, 2020 in Hibbing, Minnesota. (2020 Getty Images)

From left, Kelly Koski and Jada Lore arrive at the Range Regional Airport to see Vice President Mike Pence on Oct. 26, 2020 in Hibbing, Minnesota. (2020 Getty Images)

President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at iG Flight Services on Oct. 26, 2020 in Martinsburg, Pennsylvania. (2020 Getty Images)

Supporters strain to catch a Make America Great Again hat thrown by President Donald Trump during a rally on Oct. 26, 2020 in Lititz, Pennsylvania. (2020 Getty Images)

President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at iG Flight Services on Oct. 26, 2020 in Martinsburg, Pennsylvania. (2020 Getty Images)

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks at a voter mobilization center on Oct. 26, 2020 in Chester, Pennsylvania. (2020 Getty Images)

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks to reporters while visiting a voter mobilization center on Oct. 26, 2020 in Chester, Pennsylvania. (2020 Getty Images)

People look out their windows while Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden visits a voter mobilization center on Oct. 26, 2020 in Chester, Pennsylvania. (2020 Getty Images)

Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris speaks at the IBEW Local Union 58 on Oct. 25, 2020 in Detroit. (2020 Getty Images)

A person raises his or her fist as Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris speaks at UAW Local 653 on Oct. 25, 2020 in Pontiac, Michigan. (2020 Getty Images)

People listen to Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris speak at UAW Local 653 on Oct. 25, 2020 in Pontiac, Michigan. (2020 Getty Images)

Supporters of President Donald Trump wait in line as they arrive for a campaign rally at the Waukesha County Airport on Oct. 24, 2020 in Waukesha, Wisconsin. (2020 Getty Images)

Supporters of President Donald Trump have their temperatures checked as they arrive for a campaign rally at the Waukesha County Airport on Oct. 24, 2020 in Waukesha, Wisconsin. (2020 Getty Images)

President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at the Waukesha County Airport on Oct. 24, 2020 in Waukesha, Wisconsin. (2020 Getty Images)

Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams speaks at a Democratic canvass kickoff as she campaigns for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris at Bruce Trent Park on Oct. 24, 2020 in Las Vegas. (2020 Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 24: Biden-Harris campaign signs are stacked against a tree after a Democratic canvass kickoff with former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams as she campaigns for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris at Bruce Trent Park on October 24, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. In-person early voting for the general election in the battleground state began on October 17 and continues through October 30. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (2020 Getty Images)

Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams speaks at a Democratic canvass kickoff as she campaigns for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris at Bruce Trent Park on Oct. 24, 2020 in Las Vegas. (2020 Getty Images)

People listen from their car as former President Barack Obama speaks in support of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden during a drive-in rally Oct. 24, 2020 in North Miami, Florida. (2020 Getty Images)

Mathewe Hill, 10, waits for the arrival of former President Barack Obama to speak in support of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden during a drive-in rally Oct. 24, 2020 in North Miami, Florida. (2020 Getty Images)

Former President Barack Obama speaks in support of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden during a drive-in rally Oct. 24, 2020 in North Miami, Florida. (2020 Getty Images)

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks at a drive-in campaign rally at Dallas High School on Oct. 24, 2020 in Dallas, Pennsylvania. (2020 Getty Images)

A supporter waves a Biden-themed flag as Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks at a drive-in campaign rally at Dallas High School on Oct. 24, 2020 in Dallas, Pennsylvania. (2020 Getty Images)

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, arrive for a drive-in campaign rally at Bucks County Community College on Oct. 24, 2020 in Bristol, Pennsylvania. (2020 Getty Images)

From left, Duane Schwingel and Stuart Sawyer wait for the arrival of President Donald Trump for his campaign event at The Villages Polo Club on Oct. 23, 2020 in The Villages, Florida. (2020 Getty Images)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis throws a hat to supporters during a rally for President Donald Trump on Oct. 23, 2020 in Pensacola, Florida. (2020 Getty Images)

President Donald Trump speaks during a rally on Oct. 23, 2020 in Pensacola, Florida. (2020 Getty Images)

We intend to update this in the coming days, all the way up through Election Day. No matter what side of the aisle you fall on, make your voice heard: Cast that ballot in early voting or come Nov. 3.