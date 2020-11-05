Campaign pups throughout the years: These 11 photos will make you crack a smile

Have you ever taken your dog to a political event?

What about taking your pet to go vote? (We didn’t even know that was a thing, but alas, in picture six, you’ll see that this has actually happened).

Even just putting your “I Voted!” sticker on an animal can be pretty funny.

We found the following 11 photos from Getty Images, and we thought they were worth a share. They might provide some happy, mindless scrolling as we await election results -- and at the end, you’ll have a chance to submit a photo of your own “campaign pup.”

A dog named Keelut, wearing a placard in support of then-Republican presidential candidate Rep. Ron Paul, waits in line with his owner, Gan McGee, from San Luis Obispo, California, to enter a ball room to hear Paul speak at the California Republican Party Convention on Sept. 17, 2011 in Los Angeles. (Getty Images)

A dog wears a sticker supporting then-Republican presidential hopeful and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani at McCabe's Irish Pub and Grill on Jan. 23, 2008 in Naples, Florida. (Getty Images)

Pierre, a 5-year-old basset hound, apparently is a loyal fan of then-President Johnson -- and was happy to pose with a campaign button. (Getty Images)

A dog wears a campaign sticker for Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden during a campaign stop at the Buttercup diner on March 3, 2020 in Oakland, California. (Getty Images)

Bill Gordon of Loudon, New Hampshire -- a supporter of then-Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney -- holds a sign with his dog Miles, just outside the Capitol Center for the Arts on Jan. 8, 2012, in Concord, New Hampshire. (Getty Images)

Dogs take notice of one another as people vote at a polling place in a Lifeguard Station during the U.S. presidential election on Nov. 6, 2012 in the Los Angeles area community of Hermosa Beach, California. (Getty Images)

Andy Messing holds his dog during a visit by then-Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich at a Space Coast town hall meeting on Jan. 25, 2012, in Cocoa, Florida. (Getty Images)

A protester has a dog with its tongue sticking out in a back basket, which has a sticker that reads, "Trump/Pence OUT NOW." This was part of the Warriors of the Garden Peaceful Protest Against President Donald Trump's 74th Birthday that started at Trump International Tower in Columbus Circle and drew large crowds. (Corbis via Getty Images)

Some closeups of the Johnson beagles from 1964 in Washington, D.C. This photo was taken in front of the White House as the pups wore campaign buttons for Lyndon B. Johnson for President. (Getty Images)

Butler University mascot Blue III accompanies Michael Kaltenmark as he votes at Hinkle Fieldhouse on the Butler campus Nov. 6, 2018 in Indianapolis. (Getty Images)

In Honolulu, Hawaiian women are seen casting their votes during a presidential election -- and even a dog doesn't dare peek. (Getty Images)

OK, your turn!