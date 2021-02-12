Candidate opens account to run for Jacksonville state House seat next year

Rep. Cord Byrd, R-Neptune Beach, makes his closing remarks on his sponsored E-verify bill during session Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Cannon)

TALLAHASSSEE, Fla. – The first candidate has emerged to try to replace Rep. Cord Byrd, R-Neptune Beach, while two freshman Democrats are preparing to run for reelection next year.

Jacksonville Beach Republican Heath Brockwell opened a campaign account this week to run in 2022, according to the state Division of Elections website.

With Byrd planning to run for the Senate next year, Brockwell will try to replace him in what is currently District 11 in Nassau and Duval counties.

District boundaries -- and potentially the numbers -- could change before the 2022 elections because of the once-a-decade reapportionment process, although that process will be delayed as the U.S. Census Bureau announced Friday the necessary data to begin that process will be delayed until September.