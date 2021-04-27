What's in Biden speech? Lawmakers race to add priorities

FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2020, file photo, the chamber of the House of Representatives is seen at the Capitol in Washington. Ahead of President Joe Bidens joint address to Congress, lawmakers are intensifying the push make sure key priorities are included. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

WASHINGTON – Ahead of President Joe Biden’s address to Congress on Wednesday, lawmakers are intensifying the push to make sure key priorities are included in the next phase of his massive infrastructure reinvestment program, the American Families Plan.

Biden is expected to unveil parts of the proposal this week, focusing on so-called human infrastructure — child care, health care, education and other core aspects of the household architecture that undergird everyday life for countless Americans. It would be paid for by hiking taxes on very high-income households, in keeping with the president’s vow not to raise taxes on those making less than $400,000 a year.

With details of the plan still in flux, Democratic members of Congress who will be tasked with guiding the legislation to passage are spending the final hours before Wednesday night’s address trying to insert their priorities into the final $1 trillion-plus package.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has made it clear she wants to lower prescription drug costs, as well as the cost of buying health insurance under the Affordable Care Act.

Progressives led by Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont insist on reducing the Medicare eligibility age, which is now set at 65, and expanding Medicare's benefits to include access to dental, vision and hearing aid care for seniors.

A group of leading centrist and progressive Democrats is meeting Tuesday with the White House to discuss its priority of making permanent the Child Tax Credit, which was increased to as much as $300 a month as part of a COVID-19 relief package. Right now, that benefit expires in 2022 and Biden has suggested extending it to 2025.

“We continue to push,” Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, the chairman of the Banking Committee and advocate for a permanent child tax credit, said late Monday evening. “We’re hopeful. We want it to be permanent because it’s so important for so many people’s lives.”

The president’s speech and the rollout of the American Families Plan come as Biden is marking his first 100 days in the White House, a unique moment for congressional action. Democrats narrowly control the House and Senate, giving the president’s party the full sweep of power for the first time in a decade.

