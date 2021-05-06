Colorado GOP lawmaker who used racist term is reprimanded

FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2020, file photo, Republican state Rep. Richard Holtorf talks with a fellow representative as they wait for delivery of the State of State speech in the State Capitol in Denver. Holtorf has been reprimanded after calling a colleague "buckwheat" during a floor debate, that provoked angry reactions from Democrats. It wasn't clear to whom Holtorf, directed the remarks to on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, during debate on a stimulus bill. But he quickly said he was using the word as a "term of endearment," furthering angering Democrats, before apologizing. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski,File)

DENVER – A Republican lawmaker in Colorado was reprimanded Thursday after calling a colleague “Buckwheat” during debate on legislation — a racist term that provoked outcry from Democrats at a time when America is confronting its history of discrimination.

It wasn't clear who state Rep. Richard Holtorf was directing the remarks to Wednesday during debate on a stimulus measure. Holtorf, who is white, quickly said he was using the word as a “term of endearment,” furthering angering Democrats, before he apologized.

“I’m getting there. Don’t worry, Buckwheat. I’m getting there,” Holtorf told someone in the chamber. "That’s an endearing term, by the way.”

A lawmaker shouted at Holtorf, and his remarks provoked a temporary break in legislative business. Democratic Rep. Leslie Herod, who is Black, rushed to the podium to confront him. Video of the remarks spread widely on social media.

Ad

Buckwheat was a Black child character in the “Our Gang” or “Little Rascals,” serials of the 1930s, and is widely considered a racial stereotype. Holtorf told The Colorado Sun that he wasn't aware of the racial connotations of the term.

Democratic House Speaker Alec Garnett told a silent chamber on Thursday that he’d had a long conversation with Holtorf and with lawmakers who were offended by the remarks.

“I’m thankful you agree to do your part to reset the decorum of this session,” Garnett told Holtorf before declaring that “discriminatory remarks, whether intentionally launched or carelessly said, have absolutely no place in this House.”

“Yesterday, the decorum of this institution was grossly breached,” Garnett said. “I'm sorry to say this is not the first time this session, but I’m speaking today to make sure it is the last.”

Ad