Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms not seeking reelection

FILE - In this July 17, 2019, file photo, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms speaks during a Senate Democrats' Special Committee on the Climate Crisis on Capitol Hill in Washington. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced Thursday, May 6, 2021 she will not seek a second term, an election-year surprise that marks a sharp turnabout for the citys second Black woman executive who months ago was among those President Joe Biden considered for his running mate. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

ATLANTA – Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced Thursday she will not seek a second term, an election-year surprise that marks a sharp turnabout for the city’s second Black woman executive who months ago was among those President Joe Biden considered for his running mate.

Bottoms, 51, disclosed her decision publicly in a lengthy open letter and accompanying video Thursday night after having told family and a close circle of associates and supporters.

“It is with deep emotions that I hold my head high and choose not to seek another term as mayor,” Bottoms wrote, saying she’d prayed about the decision with her husband, Derek, an executive at The Home Depot Inc.

The mayor is expected to speak publicly Friday morning.

Bottoms, who narrowly won a runoff election four years ago, pushed backed against any questions about whether she could have secured a second victory later this year. She noted a reelection fundraiser she held with Biden's support and said polls showed her in a strong position.

“'Is she afraid of the competition?' NEVER,” Bottoms wrote.

City Council President Felicia Moore has already announced her mayoral bid.

Bottoms' tenure has been a mix of rough-and-tumble City Hall politics and an ever-brightening national spotlight for her beyond the city.

