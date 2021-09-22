Lawmaker files ‘Florida Heartbeat Act.’ Here’s what the abortion bill means

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A bill regarding abortion in Florida titled the “Florida Heartbeat Act” was filed Wednesday morning by Florida Rep. Webster Barnaby, a Republican lawmaker from Deltona, WPLG-TV first reported.

The bill requires a physician to conduct a test for, and inform a woman seeking an abortion of, the presence of a detectable fetal heartbeat. It also prohibits physicians from performing or inducing abortion if a fetal heartbeat is detected, or, if a physician fails to conduct a test to detect a fetal heartbeat.

The bill also provides exceptions for rape, incest, domestic violence, human trafficking or a condition that’s threatening to the mother. However, those seeking an abortion due to said exceptions require documentation, such as a restraining order, medical record, or court order, to legally do so.

The bill also authorizes a private civil cause of action for certain violations and provides for civil remedies and damages.

The bill, which is filed for consideration during the legislative session that will start in January, mirrors a new Texas law that bans almost all abortions. The U.S. Supreme Court, in a 5-4 decision, recently refused to block the Texas law from taking effect, though that was not a final ruling on whether the law is constitutional.

Barnaby said he had “no comments at this time” about his bill when asked Wednesday by reporters in the Capitol.

The act states, “... a fetal heartbeat is a key medical predictor that an unborn child will reach live birth, and cardiac activity begins at a biologically identifiable moment in time, normally when the fetal heart is formed in the gestational sac ... the State of Florida has a compelling interest from the outset of a woman’s pregnancy in protecting the health of the woman and the life of the unborn child, and in order to make an informed choice about whether to continue her pregnancy, the pregnant woman has a compelling interest in knowing the likelihood of her unborn child surviving to full-term birth based upon the presence of cardiac activity.”

The bill also altered the definition of “abortion” in the state.

According to the act, “abortion” means the termination of human pregnancy with an intention other than to produce a live birth or to remove a dead unborn child.

Previously, the definition concluded with “to remove a dead fetus” rather than “to remove a dead unborn child.” This is a deliberate change noted throughout the act. “Unborn child” has replaced the term “dead fetus.”

House Minority Co-leader Evan Jenne, D-Dania Beach, told The News Service of Florida that Democrats have been bracing for such an abortion bill to be filed.

“None of us are shocked, surprised or anything like that. We knew it would be here. Look, we have every intention of putting up a severe, very strong fight whenever that bill comes to the floor,” Jenne said.

However, Jenne acknowledged that in the Republican-dominated Legislature, it will be difficult for Democrats to block the proposal.

“Chances are that it is probably going to be law. We need to do everything we can to either water it down or make it so it is constitutionally unviable,” Jenne said.

If voted into law, the bill goes into effect on July 1, 2022.